Image caption The entire wall of the property collapsed after the "explosion"

A house has been partially destroyed in an "explosion" caused by a tumble dryer fire.

The collapse happened on Green Lane in Kessingland at about 20:35 GMT on Wednesday, leaving the side of the house completely exposed.

It is believed one person, a tenant in the house, was taken to hospital.

The owner of the property, David Metherell - who was not present at the time - said the explosion happened after the tumble dryer "ignited".

"There were domestic aerosol cans stored in the kitchen and there is some suggestion they may have combusted in the fire," he said.

"My understanding is that the tumble dryer was in use and became ignited and the fire spread quite rapidly and caused the damage."

Image caption It is thought some aerosol cans were being stored near to the appliance

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it had been called to reports of a "tumble dryer explosion".

Firefighters worked with the electricity board, a building control officer and police "to make the structure safe".