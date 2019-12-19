Image copyright Contributed Image caption No-one was sat in the upper deck at the time of the crash

The top level of a double-decker bus has crashed into the front of a hospital's emergency department.

The bus hit the front of the Ipswich Hospital building on Thursday afternoon but a spokeswoman said that there were no injuries and no-one was sat in the upper deck at the time.

The accident and emergency department is operating as normal.

Police are on scene and preparations are being made to move the bus, the hospital spokeswoman added.

A member of staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said that about 1m (3ft) of the bus had crashed into the building.

They added: "No-one is sure how that happened. Everyone is just a bit puzzled."