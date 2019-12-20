Image copyright Contributed Image caption A hospital worker says "everyone is just a bit puzzled" by the crash

The driver of a double-decker bus that crashed into an A&E building was trying to help a woman who had gone into labour, his employer has said.

The bus hit the front of the Ipswich Hospital building on Thursday afternoon.

First Eastern Counties said the driver was alerted to a heavily pregnant woman who had gone into labour and had been trying to get her as close to the hospital as possible.

No-one was injured during the crash.

Chris Speed, from bus operator First Eastern Counties, said the driver "unfortunately" hit the overhanging canopy at the entrance to A&E while trying to help the mum-to-be.

It is believed the bus is the same vehicle that crashed into the canopy at the hospital back in 2012.

A member of staff at the hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, said of the latest accident: "No-one is sure how that happened. Everyone is just a bit puzzled."