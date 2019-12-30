Suffolk

Ipswich cyclist dies two weeks after collision with car

  • 30 December 2019
Yarmouth Road, Ipswich Image copyright Google
Image caption Frazer Lyons crashed with the car on Yarmouth Road, which runs between Bramford Road and London Road

A cyclist has died in hospital two and a half weeks after a crash with a car.

Frazer Lyons, 35, collided with a Toyota Corolla on 1 December at 19:10 GMT in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich.

Mr Lyons, who was from the town, was taken to Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died, police said.

Suffolk Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact.

