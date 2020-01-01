Image caption A police officer stood on patrol outside the address on Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested after two women were stabbed at a house in a seaside town.

The women, aged 33 and 44, were injured at an address in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, Suffolk, just after 02:00 GMT.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 33-year-old woman sustained a knife wound to her stomach and is in a serious but stable condition. The 44-year-old woman has a shoulder injury but has been released from hospital.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The investigation is still at an early stage but police are confident that the parties involved are known to each other with no wider threat to the community."