Suffolk

Man held after two women stabbed in Felixstowe

  • 1 January 2020
A police cordon outside the house in Mill Lane, Felixstowe
Image caption A police officer stood on patrol outside the address on Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested after two women were stabbed at a house in a seaside town.

The women, aged 33 and 44, were injured at an address in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, Suffolk, just after 02:00 GMT.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 33-year-old woman sustained a knife wound to her stomach and is in a serious but stable condition. The 44-year-old woman has a shoulder injury but has been released from hospital.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The investigation is still at an early stage but police are confident that the parties involved are known to each other with no wider threat to the community."
Image caption The 33-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites