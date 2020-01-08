Ipswich Town: Kevin Beattie statue gets approval
A statue celebrating Ipswich Town and England footballer Kevin Beattie has been approved by the local council.
The central defender, voted Ipswich's greatest-ever player, died from a heart attack a year ago, aged 64.
Beattie was famed for his headers and sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn has captured him in his trademark mid-air pose.
Ipswich Borough Council voted in favour of erected the bronze tribute outside Portman Road, near existing statues of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey.
Earlier this year a fundraising appeal for the statue reached its £110,000 target, eight months after its launch, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A sneak preview of the statue was revealed by sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn in September through a miniature prototype.
Finer details of the design are clearly visible on the prototype, known as a maquette, including the Ipswich Town badge, the ripples and folds in his team kit, Beattie's moustache and his clenched fists.
Mr Hedges-Quinn has previously said he wanted to "capture the very essence of The Beat" and having a standard football pose was "never going to be an option".
A campaign, called The Beat Goes On, was launched at the end of 2018 by BBC Radio Suffolk, where Beattie was a regular on-air contributor, in conjunction with local newspapers and the TWTD website.
The aim is for the sculpture to be unveiled in the spring.