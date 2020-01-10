Image copyright Network Rail

A number of train services have been cancelled after a lorry became wedged under a railway bridge.

The container on the back of the lorry got trapped under the bridge on Saxham Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Greater Anglia's services between Ipswich and Cambridge and Ipswich and Peterborough have been halted.

Network Rail said the lorry has been freed and the damage is being assessed. It said there was "no excuse" for not knowing the height of a vehicle.

Network Rail said most of the vehicles that hit railway bridges are Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and buses, at a cost of about £13,000 per strike

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for the region, added: "As well as putting lives in danger on both road and rail and causing lengthy delays for passengers and road users, drivers who chance it at bridges are at risk of losing their licences and leaving their employers with a hefty bill for repairs and train-delay costs, along with a strong threat to their own operators licence."

