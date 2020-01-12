Image copyright Facebook Image caption Callum Plaat's Facebook post has since been removed

A convicted killer's ability to post on social media from his prison cell about his "easy" time in jail has been branded "appalling" by an MP.

Callum Plaats was jailed for 14 years last April for the manslaughter of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in June 2018. He was told he must serve half the term.

However, he posted recently on Facebook saying: "Five years left lightwork".

Suffolk MP Tom Hunt said he would raise social media use in prisons in Parliament.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after being stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich.

Three men and a teenager were sentenced to life for murder, while Plaats, then 23, was jailed for 14 years for manslaughter.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times

A facebook post, which has since been removed, was put on Plaat's account showing him with another inmate, seemingly boasting about the time he had left to serve and saying being in jail was "lightwork".

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Aristote Yenge, Kyreis Davies, Isaac Calver, Callum Plaats and Adebayo Amusa were all convicted of the "senseless" killing of the teenager

Mr Hunt, the Conservative MP for Ipswich, responded on his own Facebook page, writing: "Appalled by this. One of those involved in the brutal murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens and sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter brazenly posting on Facebook about his early release and how easy life is inside.

"This is wrong on so many levels and will undoubtedly cause a great deal of upset for Tavis's loved ones."

He said he believed "those found guilty of serious crimes should have zero access to social media and surely all their social media accounts must be closed down before they enter prison".

Furthermore, if rules were broken, they should serve their full sentence, he said.

Mr Hunt said he intended to bring the matter before Parliament.

A Prison Service Spokesman said: "We do not tolerate the use of mobile phones in our prisons and will seek to punish those responsible.

"We are spending an extra £100m, as part of a broader £2.75bn programme, on cutting-edge technology to detect and block mobile phones, and crack down on illicit items in jails."