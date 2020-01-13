Storm Brendan forces A14 Orwell Bridge closure in Suffolk
- 13 January 2020
A major bridge on the A14 has closed due to high winds caused by Storm Brendan.
Highways England shut Ipswich's Orwell Bridge at 19:00 GMT and said it would remain closed until at least 23:00.
The storm brought rain and gusts of more than 80mph to parts of the country, with flights, trains and ferry services delayed or cancelled.
Highways England said a diversion route would be signposted but warned drivers to expect delays.
It said the chances of the bridge remaining closed on Tuesday were "quite high".