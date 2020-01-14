Fish theft: Koi worth £4,000 stolen from Clare pond
- 14 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Up to 60 fish said to be worth £4,000 in total have been stolen from a pond.
Between 40 and 60 koi carp were taken from the back garden in Bridewell Street, Clare, Suffolk, overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Suffolk Police said it is thought the offenders jumped over a fence at the rear of the residential property.
Selective Koi Sales near Norwich said thieves would target koi carp due to their value, which varies due to size, age, markings and where they were bred.