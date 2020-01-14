Image caption Up to 60 koi carp (similar to the ones pictured) were stolen from a pond in Clare, Suffolk

Up to 60 fish said to be worth £4,000 in total have been stolen from a pond.

Between 40 and 60 koi carp were taken from the back garden in Bridewell Street, Clare, Suffolk, overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Suffolk Police said it is thought the offenders jumped over a fence at the rear of the residential property.

Selective Koi Sales near Norwich said thieves would target koi carp due to their value, which varies due to size, age, markings and where they were bred.