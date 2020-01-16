Bury St Edmunds: Pedestrian dies in A14 lorry crash
- 16 January 2020
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a lorry on the A14.
The man, in his 50s, was hit by the green Scania lorry, which had two trailers, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk at about 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, between junctions 44 and 43, and his next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for several hours and police have appealed for witnesses or "relevant" dashcam footage.