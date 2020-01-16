Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Issues were raised about errors in Susan Warby's surgery, the inquest heard

Hospital bosses carried out a "witch hunt" to identify a whistleblower after a woman died following a catalogue of surgery blunders, an inquest has heard.

Susan Warby, 57, died five weeks after bowel surgery at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on 30 August, 2018.

Her family was sent an anonymous letter detailing the errors - prompting a police and hospital investigation.

The inquest heard she suffered serious infections and a punctured lung.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley was told Mrs Warby, who was diagnosed with a digestive condition in 1997, had collapsed at home with abdominal pain on 26 July.

She underwent emergency open surgery for a perforated bowel the following day.

Image copyright WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Image caption Mrs Warby died at the West Suffolk Hospital in August 2018

A statement from her husband Jon said a "rampant infection" was also putting a strain on her kidneys.

Mr Warby said he was told that during her operation, an arterial line was fitted with an intravenous infusion to keep it clear - but that Mrs Warby had been incorrectly given glucose instead of saline.

"I asked what the effect of this could be and the consultant told me brain damage or death," he told the hearing.

He said his wife's condition was "up and down" in the following days, and she suffered a punctured lung during a further operation to replace the arterial line.

'Multi-organ failure'

Mr Warby said he was concerned the "tricky procedure" was carried out by a junior member of staff, rather than an experienced consultant.

His wife contracted a fungal infection a week later and the family agreed to withdraw active treatment.

Her cause of death was recorded as multi-organ failure, with contributory causes including septicaemia and pneumonia.

The inquest was told an investigation was launched by the hospital and Suffolk Police after the family received the anonymous letter.

An official from Unison described a decision to ask doctors for fingerprints as a "witch hunt" to identify the whistleblower.

The inquest continues.