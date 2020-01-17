Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue just after 21:30 GMT on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in Newmarket.

Officers were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue just after 21:30 GMT on Thursday to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 28-year-old man has been arrested, Suffolk Police said.

The force said investigations were at an early stage but it is believed both parties were known to each other.

It has called for anyone with any information to come forward.

A cordon is still in place at the property and part of Brickfields Avenue remains closed.