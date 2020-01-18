Newmarket stabbing: Man charged with murdering woman
- 18 January 2020
A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a house.
Officers were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket just after 21:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court later.