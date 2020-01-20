Image caption Officers were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue on Thursday

A mother of two was stabbed 10 times and strangled, a court heard.

Charles Jessop, 28, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court accused of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash.

Police were called to a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on Thursday. Paramedics and the air ambulance also attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jessop, of Bakers Row, was not asked for a plea and is due to appear at the same court on 27 March.

The prosecution told the court Ms Nash's cause of death was "compression of the neck and stab wounds", adding she was stabbed 10 times.

Image caption Clare Nash has been described as a "beloved" mother of two

Police were called to the property just after 21:30 GMT.

A tribute on a Go Fund Me Page, which states it was created for people to donate to help Ms Nash's family, described her as a "beloved" mother of two whose "life was taken far too soon".

It has raised more than £1,500.