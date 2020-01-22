Image caption No-one was injured but the roof of the house in Barningham was destroyed

More than 70 firefighters have tackled a fire in which part of a thatched house collapsed.

The blaze at the house in Pound Corner in Barningham, Suffolk, is believed to have started in the chimney just before 21:30 GMT on Tuesday and "rapidly spread", Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk attended. No-one was injured but the roof was destroyed.

An investigation into the cause will begin on Wednesday.

Group Commander Will Tell said the blaze was "very intense" and while it was under control shortly after midnight, crews remain at the scene.

"Our thoughts go out to the occupants who have lost their house and most of their belongings because the fire developed so quickly," he said.

"Firefighters worked extremely hard in challenging conditions, very cold conditions, to try to bring the fire to a speedy conclusion as quickly as we could."