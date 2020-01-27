Image caption Clinton Hicks was arrested following a raid by Suffolk Police

An ex-serviceman has admitted possessing a prohibited firearm after counter-terrorism police raided his home, a court heard.

Clinton Hicks, 59 was arrested as part of a counter terrorism operation when various chemicals and smoke grenades were found at his home in Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Police concluded he was not "preparing acts of terrorism" but found a handgun, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Hicks will be sentenced on 17 April.

Police raided the home on 28 July and found the BBM Bruni Model 380L revolver.

William Carter, prosecuting, said Mr Hicks had ordered the weapon from a Spanish company.

He said the weapon could fire blanks and it was "not particularly difficult to work out" how to make it fire live rounds.

"The fact it may take a little imagination how to fire it is really little to the point," he said.

'Extremely lonely life'

Edward Renvoize, defending, said: "The mechanism for firing a missile from this particular item would be unusual."

Judge Emma Peters said: "Unusual but not impossible."

Mr Renvoize said that Hicks "appears to have led an extremely lonely life", seeing few people other than visiting his local mosque and caring for animals at home.

He had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2010 and suffered from a heart condition, Mr Renvoize said.

Adjourning sentencing for medical and psychological reports to be carried out, she warned Hicks that the offence ordinarily carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.