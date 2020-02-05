Image copyright Geograph / Oxymoron Image caption Business owner Barrie Taylor was found not guilty

The boss of a haulage firm has been found not guilty of a safety breach after a lorry driver was crushed to death between two HGVs.

David Brown, 57, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, died after the incident at BCJ Taylor Haulage in West Row, Suffolk, on 13 March 2017.

Judge David Pugh directed a jury at Ipswich Crown Court to find Barrie Taylor not guilty on 11 December.

Last year, an inquest jury concluded Mr Brown's death was an accident.