Image caption A lorry and van were involved in the crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a lorry and a van in Suffolk.

Five ambulances, police, firefighters and an air ambulance were called to the A140 at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, just after 15:20 GMT.

The road has since been closed in both directions at the junction with the A1120.

Suffolk Police described the crash as "serious" and said the main road was likely to be closed for some time.

The extent of injuries of those involved is not known.