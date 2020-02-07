Image caption A lorry and van were involved in the crash at Little Stonham on Thursday afternoon

A man has died in a crash between a lorry and a van in Suffolk.

Energency services were called to the A140 at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.

The male driver of the van died at the scene. The driver of the HGV lorry was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with suspected broken wrists.

The road was closed in both directions at the junction with the A1120 for nearly 12 hours but has since reopened.

Suffolk Police called for witnesses to come forward.