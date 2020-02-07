Image caption The Orwell Bridge, which serves road traffic for the Port of Felixstowe, will be closed for 15 hours due to Storm Ciara

Concerns about high winds have led to authorities announcing a bridge closure for Storm Ciara, two days before it is expected to hit.

Highways England have announced that the A14 Orwell Bridge at Ipswich in Suffolk, will be shut from 03:00 GMT to 18:00 on Sunday.

They announced that the closure was subject to change depending on forecasts.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for eastern England on Sunday.

The yellow warning, from the Met Office, means there is the risk of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris... some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs... [and] power cuts may occur".

Highways England makes the decision to close the bridge when wind speeds are likely to exceed the threshold of 50mph (80km/h), depending on the wind direction.

Winds are expected to reach up to 60mph (96km/h) this weekend.

Ipswich Central, the business organisation, has previously estimated a bridge closure costs the town's economy £1m per weekday.