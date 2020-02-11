Image copyright SUFFOLK POLICE Image caption Jason Howitt was a "real family man" said his family

The family of a chef killed when a van and a lorry crashed have said he had "a beautiful soul".

Jason Howitt, 49, who was driving the van, died at the scene of the collision on the A140 at Little Stonham, near Stowmarket in Suffolk, on 6 February.

Mr Howitt, of Barsham, near Beccles, was due to be married and his family said he had been "looking forward to his future".

The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries in the crash.

In a tribute to Mr Howitt, his family said: "Ja had a beautiful soul, kind, loyal and loving."

They said he had an "infectious personality" and was a "real family man".

He was proud of his work as a chef, in both creating menus and inspiring new chefs, over the last 30 years, they added.

The road was closed in both directions at the junction with the A1120 for nearly 12 hours after the crash.