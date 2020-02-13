Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow Patrol played the first Latitude in 2006 but had to cancel their headline slot in 2019

Snow Patrol say they are "thrilled" to have been invited back to the Latitude Festival, a year after illness forced the band to vacate their headline slot.

The group pulled out a few weeks before last year's event, with Stereophonics stepping in as replacements.

It has been announced that they will open the main stage on the Sunday of this year's festival in Suffolk.

Kate Tempest, Mahalia, Tove Lo, Simon Amstell and Ghetts have also been added to the bill.

Latitude previously announced Haim, Liam Gallagher and the Chemical Brothers as its musical headliners.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mahalia will perform on the main stage at Latitude

Image copyright Teodora Andrisan Image caption Latitude Festival has been held at Henham Park, near Southwold, since 2006

Snow Patrol will perform their 2019 album Reworked, which saw them rerecord songs from throughout their career. It has become a tradition for Latitude to have a high-profile act open the main stage on the Sunday, with Thom Yorke, Rufus Wainwright and Tom Jones doing so in previous years.

In a statement, the band said: "Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year.

"Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up."

Snow Patrol were in Suffolk back in November, at the Ipswich Regent as part of the Reworked tour, and surprised fans by bringing out Ed Sheeran for a couple of songs.

Image copyright Stephen Foster Image caption Snow Patrol were joined on stage by Ed Sheeran when they were last in Suffolk

Elsewhere at Latitude, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be returning to Henham Park, headlining the BBC Sounds Stage, that will also host acts including La Roux, Cate Le Bon and Purity Ring.

Novelist Kate Mosse, comedian Rich Hall and the Birmingham Royal Ballet are among the other names to be added to the line-up for the festival, which takes place 16-19 July.