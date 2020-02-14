Image copyright Sky Cam East Image caption The Orwell Bridge, which serves road traffic for the Port of Felixstowe, is expected to close for 16 hours from Saturday afternoon

Storm Dennis is expected to close a major A-road bridge for about 16 hours as high winds are predicted.

Highways England said the A14 Orwell Bridge at Ipswich could be shut from 15:00 GMT on Saturday until 07:00 on Sunday.

It said the wind was "likely to breach safe limits". The bridge was closed for 17 hours between 02:00 to 19:00 the previous Sunday, when Storm Ciara hit.

A diversion will be in place via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

"Drivers making journeys across the region should be aware of sudden gusts of wind and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, motorbikes, and bicycles plenty of space," a spokesman said.

A14 Orwell Bridge -* Weekend Update* The winds are expected to break our thresholds at 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. Therefore the bridge will be closed by 1500 Saturday 15th Feb. We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary.

