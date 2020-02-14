Storm Dennis: High winds to close Orwell Bridge
Storm Dennis is expected to close a major A-road bridge for about 16 hours as high winds are predicted.
Highways England said the A14 Orwell Bridge at Ipswich could be shut from 15:00 GMT on Saturday until 07:00 on Sunday.
It said the wind was "likely to breach safe limits". The bridge was closed for 17 hours between 02:00 to 19:00 the previous Sunday, when Storm Ciara hit.
A diversion will be in place via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.
"Drivers making journeys across the region should be aware of sudden gusts of wind and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, motorbikes, and bicycles plenty of space," a spokesman said.
