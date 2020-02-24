Image copyright Alamy Image caption Costumes for characters including T'Challa will be included in the exhibition

Costumes from Marvel's Black Panther film will feature in an exhibition designed to help "young black people shape their sense of identity".

Three costumes from the big-screen hit will be on show at Unmasked: The Power of Stories in Ipswich.

Organisers were inspired by the film's message about the capacity of storytelling to unite or divide people.

Contributor Phanuel Mutumburi said the exhibition would provide opportunities for people to join in.

Ipswich's communities were "at the heart" of the exhibition, which would highlight important issues for different communities within the Suffolk town, said organisers.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Marvel's Black Panther was described as a "game-changer" on its release

Black Panther, released in 2018, was the first Marvel film where the plot focused on a black superhero and to have a predominantly black cast.

Mr Mutumburi, of Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, said he believed the exhibition was a huge opportunity for young people.

"Having representation on such an iconic film is as much for young black people as it is for others to see and understand them. This exhibition will contribute to shaping their sense of identity and provide opportunities for people to participate in many ways," he said.

Costumes for the characters T'Challa, Shuri and Okoye will be on display alongside Marvel comics, and contributions from community projects in the town.

Image copyright Ipswich Museums Image caption Community contributors will develop projects for the exhibition, called Unmasked: The Power of Stories

Carole Jones, portfolio-holder for Ipswich Borough Council's museums service, said organisers wanted the community to "take the lead" and "inspire each other and visitors with their stories".

The exhibition is due to run from 4 July until 31 January 2021.

