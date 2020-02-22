Image caption Simon Warr often appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk

BBC broadcaster and former teacher Simon Warr has died from cancer at 65.

He often appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk and was the headmaster on Channel 4's reality documentary That'll Teach 'Em.

On Thursday the broadcaster announced on Twitter he had a "very serious health condition" and was in a hospice.

Warr, who was wrongly accused of historical child abuse in 2012, said he hoped his legacy would be raising "awareness of the human costs" of false allegations and wrongful convictions.

Former pupils made allegations against Warr but he was cleared of all charges in 2014.

An announcement on Twitter said Warr died from pancreatic and liver cancer while surrounded by his family.

Two days before his death, he wrote that he was "unlikely to be on Twitter again" as he was receiving care in a hospice.

... I like to think that my legacy will be a greater awareness of the human costs of false sexual allegations & wrongful convictions. It is a comfort to know that my book 'Presumed Guilty' has been useful for so many who have faced this ordeal & for their families... — Simon Warr (@bbcsimonwarr) February 20, 2020

Speaking after a jury acquitted him in 2014, Warr said the false allegations had led him to lose his job, friends and home.

In what he said would be his final tweets, he said it was a "comfort" to know his book Presumed Guilty had been "useful for so many".

"There is still much work to do, but I'll not be able to be part of it," he said.