Ipswich attack: Man badly hurt in assault outside takeaway
- 23 February 2020
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was attacked outside a takeaway.
A man in his 40s was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance with "serious and life-threatening injuries", the force said.
Three males aged between 16 and 36 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody. Officers urged witnesses to contact them.