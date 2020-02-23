Large fire at Tolly Cobbold brewery site
A large fire has broken out at the site of an old Victorian brewery, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.
It took hold on Sunday afternoon at the Grade II-listed Tolly Cobbold site on Ipswich waterfront.
Drivers were warned to avoid the area, which had been the site of a proposed £40m development plan for more than 200 homes and a theatre.
Landseer Road and Sandy Hill Lane were closed, and motorists were urged to drive carefully by police.
The old Tolly Cobbold Brewery is up in smoke! It was going to happen sooner or later... very sad to see! I hope they can save it!! 🙏🏻#ipswich #brewery #fire 🚒🔥#cobbold #tollemache pic.twitter.com/Dut28A5PtH— tinytheclanger (@tinytheclanger) February 23, 2020
