A man was murdered outside a takeaway hours after attending a gig for his brother's band.

Richard Day, 45, died on Monday following an attack outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday.

His brother, Jakey Day, posted a public tribute praising him for his "encouragement" and said "you are my world. I can't believe you are gone.".

Two 16-year-old boys remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Another 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, aged 36 and 27, arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, have been released on bail.

Mr Day had been to a concert by his brother's band Killerkorp at the Premier Pool Club in Ipswich.

In another tribute on the band's Facebook account, Jakey Day said: "My brother sadly passed away yesterday due to the cruel intentions of a group of individuals.

"He supported me and my brothers through everything, this band wouldn't exist without his encouragement! The night this happened he attended the last gig we played and it was the first time he saw us since we debuted.

"His face was a picture and he was so proud of how far we've come. He will live on in our music from now on and will always be by our side when we perform. A piece of him will be with us always!"

Floral tributes have also been been put in front of the takeaway where he was attacked.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks, where Mr Day worked, said: "We were shocked and saddened to hear of Richard's death. He had worked for us for 15 years... He was a well-liked and respected member of the team who will be sorely missed by his colleagues."

