Image caption Mr Day died after attending a gig for his brother's band

Three 16-year-old boys have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man outside a takeaway.

Richard Day, 45, died on Monday following an attack outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday.

The three teenagers, all from the Ipswich area, had been arrested and bailed after the attack, police said.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released on bail.

Suffolk Constabulary said a post mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday.

Supt Kerry Cutler said: "We understand this incident has caused concern in the local community, so as a result additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents."

Mr Day had been to a concert by his brother's band Killerkorp at the Premier Pool Club in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

On Monday, Mr Day's brother, Jakey Day, posted a public tribute praising him for his "encouragement" and said "you are my world. I can't believe you are gone.".

Image caption Flowers and tributes have been laid for Richard Day who was murdered in Ipswich

