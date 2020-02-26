Image caption Richard Day was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza last Sunday

Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with murdering a man in an attack outside a takeaway food shop.

Richard Day, 45, died on Monday following an attack outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday.

The three teenagers, all from the Ipswich area, will appear at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released on bail.

Mr Day had been to a concert by his brother's band Killerkorp at the Premier Pool Club in Ipswich on Saturday evening.

On Monday, Mr Day's brother Jakey posted a tribute praising him for his "encouragement" and said "you are my world. I can't believe you are gone.".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk