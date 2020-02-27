Image caption Richard Day died on Monday after the attack outside Kebapizza on Sunday

Three 16-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was attacked outside a takeaway.

Richard Day, 45, died from his injuries on Monday.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard he was "punched and kicked multiple times" outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday

Magistrates remanded the accused, who cannot be named due to their age, in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court later.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the takeaway

Two men, aged 36 and 27, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released on bail.

Mr Day had been to a concert by his brother's band Killerkorp at the town's Premier Pool Club on Saturday night.

On Monday, his brother Jakey posted a tribute praising him for his "encouragement" and said: "You are my world. I can't believe you are gone."