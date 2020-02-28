Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption George Mills admitted causing death by dangerous driving over the crash in 2017

A man who crashed a car at 101mph the day after Christmas - killing two of his friends - has been jailed.

George Mills aquaplaned, hit another car, came off the carriageway and hit a tree near Rougham in 2017.

The then 17-year-old freed himself from the wreckage on the A14 and tried to save William Smedley and Jake Paxton, but they both suffered fatal injuries.

Mills admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Ipswich Crown Court and was jailed for four years.

'Utterly devastating'

The three friends had "cruised" around Bury St Edmunds on 26 December 2017 in Mills's Ford Fiesta before getting on to the A14, the court heard.

Mills, now 20, hit another car as he lost control at 101mph (162km/h) but the driver of that car was uninjured.

Mr Smedley died at the scene and Mr Paxton died in hospital the next day. Both were 18 and from Bury St Edmunds.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Jake Paxton died from injuries he suffered in the crash

Ian James, mitigating, said Mills was "full of genuine remorse" and had suffered "prolonged psychological and emotional distress", including PTSD.

Judge David Goodin accepted the weather had caused "unusual conditions" on the night of the crash.

However he said Mills, who passed his driving test four months before the crash, should "never have been driving anywhere near 100mph".

'Not a monster'

Mills, of Stow Road, Ixworth in Suffolk, changed his plea to guilty on two counts of death by dangerous driving at a hearing earlier this month.

He was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institution. He will be detained for two years, released on licence for two, and was disqualified from driving for six years.

Judge Goodin said: "You are not a monster, you were then an astonishingly foolish 17-year-old, who made terrible decisions on that day."

A statement from Mr Smedley's mother said his death had been "utterly devastating" and her family's lives "have been smashed to pieces".

Mr Paxton's mother said "losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to a parent".