Arrest after car mounts Ipswich pavement and hits two people
- 8 March 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car mounted a pavement and hit two people.
Police were called at 00:26 GMT on Sunday to reports of a black Audi A3 hitting two men on St Helen's Street, Ipswich.
One man is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and the other is described as stable.
Police said they believe the attack was "targeted", and they appealed for more information.