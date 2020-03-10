Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The woman, 88, was found dead at her home in Capel St Mary on 17 February

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

Police were called to the property in Capel St Mary, Suffolk, at about 12:50 GMT on 17 February after concerns were raised for the woman's welfare.

Suffolk Police said her death was not initially considered to be suspicious.

But following police inquiries, "detectives now have reason to believe there may have been third party involvement", the force said.

Police said the 43-year-old man from Ipswich has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They said the death of the woman, found at her property near Mill Hill, remained unexplained.