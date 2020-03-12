Image caption Some protesters have been in the trees since Sunday to prevent their felling

Work to chop down trees to build a cycle path has been stopped after a four-day sit-in by protesters.

The campaigners climbed into the 100-year-old oak trees in Suffolk to protect them from being felled as part of a housing development.

Protesters have been strapped in the trees since Sunday, while 2,100 people signed a petition.

Mid Suffolk District Council said it would "work to find a solution" to saving the remaining trees.

It said it had met with the developer Persimmon Homes to "explore all other options" for trees in Thurston near Bury St Edmunds.

"We recognise the community's concerns about these works," said a spokesman.

"Our planning team will continue to work with our partners to find a solution which could allow for trees to be retained, while also ensuring that the safety of footpath and cycleway users is not compromised."

Image caption Work to fell some of the trees on Ixworth Road had already begun

The MP for Bury St Edmunds had also asked the developer to reconsider the decision to cut down the trees in Ixworth Road.

Jen Marchant, one the residents who started the petition, said: "What we need now is an absolute commitment that these trees are going to stay.

"For other developments we need some sort of assurance that this doesn't happen again."

Image caption The cycle path is being built to support the construction of 250 new houses in Thurston

Persimmon Homes said the removal of the trees was "unavoidable" to achieve a safe cycle path and the required visibility, and had been agreed with the council.

"We have a legal obligation to provide the current proposals unless the council advise otherwise," said a spokesman.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk