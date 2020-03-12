Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption Miriam Rhodes was found dead at her home in Capel St Mary on 17 February

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of an elderly woman in a Suffolk village has been released on police bail.

The body of 88-year-old Miriam Rhodes, who was known as Isobel, was found at her home in Capel St Mary, at about 12:50 GMT on 17 February.

Police were called to the address, near Mill Hill, after reports of concerns for the woman's welfare.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with her death.

Suffolk Police said the death was not initially considered to be suspicious, but "detectives now have reason to believe there may have been third party involvement".