Image caption Members of Newmarket Horsemen's Group had expressed fears Lord Derby's plans would have an adverse effect on the Newmarket Racecourse

Plans for a 400-home development on land owned by Lord Derby have been given permission.

The development on the Hatchfield Farm estate in Newmarket, Suffolk, had been rejected by the government in 2016, but that decision was overturned in the High Court a year later.

On Thursday, the government granted planning permission for the scheme.

Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said the plans "carried substantial weight".

As well as the construction of 400 homes, Lord Derby's proposal also included two access roads.

Newmarket Horsemen's Group and some others were concerned that development in the town "may have an adverse effect on the horseracing industry that is based there" and lead to increased traffic.

The plans had been approved by Forest Heath District Council, but in 2016 then Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid refused to accept the decision.

Edward Stanley, the 19th Earl of Derby, took the case to the High Court and, in 2017, planning judge Mr Justice Gilbart ruled Mr Javid's decision was "fatally inconsistent" and "plainly deficient".

A report outlining the decision said: "The Secretary of State considers that the delivery of homes including affordable units carries substantial weight and that the economic benefits of the proposal carry modest weight in favour of the proposal."

It added there was "no evidence" any horse trainers would move out of Newmarket if the plans went ahead.