Image copyright TonyPickphoto Image caption Pat Bewley died at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday

The family of an 80-year-old coronavirus victim have urged others to "give the NHS a chance" and stay at home.

Pat Bewley's family discovered he had contracted Covid-19 a day after he died at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday.

He had pre-existing health conditions, and had been isolating with his wife, Beryl, at their Suffolk home.

"Stay at home, we need to come together as a community to protect the vulnerable," urged his son, Paul.

Prior to his death Mr Bewley, who suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), showed none of the classic coronavirus symptoms and his family are unsure where he picked it up.

He was told to isolate on 17 March then was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

'You might not see them again'

"We now know that with him being vulnerable once he got the virus, that effectively made it so he couldn't fight his existing medical conditions too," Mr Bewley said.

Image copyright TonyPickphoto Image caption Pat Bewley with daughter Helen Brown, wife Beryl, and son Paul

Mr Bewley's family, who are all in isolation, are now urging people to stay at home to protect the most vulnerable in their community.

"Now, if your loved one is taken to hospital, like with me and dad, you might not see them again. Think about that and don't be selfish," said Paul.

"We've got to give our NHS a fighting chance to sort this out, so take the pressure off them. When I went to the hospital on Wednesday, it's a serious situation, there are beds lined up in corridors waiting to take people and everything is isolated.

"It's very much a matter of life and death."

He has also urged people to "help vulnerable members of their community in safe ways", like volunteering with groups doing grocery and medication pick-ups.

In a tribute to his dad, Mr Bewley added: "Dad was very much a family man... a really popular and warm person."

