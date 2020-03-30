Coronavirus: 'Thousands' join virtual fancy dress party
A couple who hosted a virtual fancy dress party have thanked the "thousands" who joined them online.
Annabelle and Cliff Baldock posted online a DJ set from their home in Ipswich on Facebook on Saturday night.
Members of the 'Big Fancy Dress Party - Beating Covid-19' group shared live videos and images of their costumes.
Mrs Baldock, 48, said the event was the perfect remedy "to a dull few weeks" during the coronavirus pandemic.
Explaining their inspiration for the event, Mrs Baldock said: "We were sat thinking how things have changed and that people couldn't go out like they usually do at the weekend.
"We started a group on Facebook with our family and friends and it kept getting shared. Before we knew it we had almost 8,000 members."
Mr Baldock, 50, a former member of the British Army's 1st Battalion Royal Anglian, said: "Fancy dress is a big part of army life.
"It was a brilliant night. We had all sorts of costumes - aliens, monks, dancing horses and a lot of men dressed up as women!"
Mr and Mrs Baldock say they have been asked to host another party, and plan to do a football themed edition over the Easter weekend, on 11 April.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk