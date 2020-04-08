Image caption The two nurses were assaulted at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

A man who spat in the face of two emergency nurses during the coronavirus lockdown has admitted assault.

Zeb Fitts, 25, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by police after being arrested for assault on Monday in Northumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

An injury to his hand was assessed by two nurses. He spat into the faces of the nurses.

At Ipswich Magistrates' Court, Fitts admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 29 April.

