Six people have died with suspected coronavirus at a care home, bosses said.

Britten Court in Lowestoft, Suffolk, said one of the residents had been taken to hospital while the other five had been cared for in the home.

Care UK, which owns the home, offered its condolences to the families and thanked its staff for their "continued professionalism and compassion".

It said they were "working tirelessly to keep residents safe".

Philip Steyn, Care UK's regional director for Suffolk, said residents were being cared for in isolation using a technique known as "barrier nursing" to "minimise the risk of infection passing to colleagues and other residents".

Elsewhere in Suffolk, eight residents have died at Finborough Court near Stowmarket.

The home said three of those died were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, while the other five deaths were suspected to be connected to the virus.

'Under the radar'

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released on Tuesday shows 217 people in England and Wales had died with Covid-19 in care homes up to 3 April.

The statistics were published as the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, warned that coronavirus-related deaths in care homes had "largely gone under the radar".

The government has confirmed there have been outbreaks at more than 2,000 care homes in England, but did not specify how many people had died.

Age UK has claimed current figures on coronavirus deaths "are airbrushing older people"

Britain's largest care home operator HC-One said coronavirus was present in two-thirds - 232 - of its homes.