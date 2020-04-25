Image copyright Jack Shaw Image caption Jack Shaw, left, and Tom Jacobs said they started the service "for something to do"

A boxer and a website developer left out of work by the coronavirus lockdown have turned to selling fruit and vegetables to keep themselves busy.

Friends Tom Jacobs and Jack Shaw initially boxed up produce from New Spitalfields Market in London to help "a few people they knew" in Colchester.

They have since delivered 1,500 orders, enrolling 10 friends also out of work.

Mr Shaw, 31, said: "If you told me I would be selling fruit and veg for a living I wouldn't have believed it."

The website designer said he and Mr Jacobs, 32, who are both self-employed, started Jack and Tom's Isolation Essentials on Facebook "for something to do".

He said after they made their first trip to London and back to their home town, they put in a 27-hour shift to pack up the predetermined bundles of fruit and vegetables and deliver them.

Image copyright Jack Shaw Image caption Mr Jacobs, left, is normally a professional boxer and runs a boxing gym in Colchester, while Mr Shaw is a website designer

Within three weeks, they said "it's gone bonkers" - with 400 messages sent to them via social media every day and 300 deliveries in a day.

"You kind of forget what sleep is now," said Mr Shaw.

The boxes are sold at a fixed price, while they do not charge people who are elderly or vulnerable.

Mr Shaw said they have given away 150 for free and have also donated leftover produce to care homes and hospices.

"It's not about the money, it's about having something to do and trying to help as many people as you can.

"We feel like we're doing a good deed and a lot of people get a lot of joy out of it," he said.

Image copyright Jack Shaw Image caption Mr Shaw said it has been "very rewarding" providing the fruit and veg delivery service

They have also expanded the service to include meat orders, with a visit to Smithfield Market and deliveries to Ipswich.

Mr Shaw said: "It's been very rewarding but at some point the world will return to normality and we'll go back to our day jobs."

