Image copyright Stephen Worrall Image caption The replica Neolithic roundhouse was set alight on Friday

One of the original buildings built for a project that helps transport schoolchildren back in time has been destroyed by fire.

The replica Neolithic roundhouse at Tunstall Forest, Suffolk, was set alight at some point between 16:00 and 16:30 BST on Friday.

It was used by the Hands On Heritage, a charitable organisation that runs educational activities.

Suffolk Police said it was treating the fire as arson.

Stephen Worrall, a Hands On Heritage trustee, said the thatch-roofed wooden structure was one of the first buildings built by the volunteer-run project 10 years ago.

"It's very disheartening for the volunteers," he said.

"As it was one of the original structures, it was an iconic building in that sense."

Image copyright Stephen Worrall Image caption The wooden structure was one of the first built by Hands On Heritage

The project, which has had to suspend all of its usual activities due to coronavirus, normally hosts up to 600 children a term.

It gives school groups the chance to take part in practical workshops and experiments, including whittling and butter-knife making and spinning and weaving.

Pupils also have the chance to excavate a reconstructed and buried Roman Villa.

Image copyright Stephen Worrall Image caption All that remains of the building is charcoal

Mr Worrall said the building that has been destroyed can be rebuilt but it would be "an additional workload and cost" to the project, which has about 30 volunteers.

He said the fire also damaged a nearby building that was still under construction.

Suffolk Police has appealed for witnesses.