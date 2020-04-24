Image copyright Suffolk Libraries Image caption The books were put on the shelves in order of size rather than alphabetical or by genre

A well-meaning cleaner who took the opportunity to give a locked-down library a thorough clean re-shelved all of its books - in size order.

Staff at Newmarket Library, Suffolk, discovered the sloping tomes after the building underwent a deep clean.

Krystal Vittles, who shared a picture of some carefully configured crime novels, said 18 shelves were affected.

James Powell, of Suffolk Libraries, said staff "saw the funny side" but it would take a "bit of time" to correct.

"Sadly it looks like libraries will be closed for a while so we'll have plenty of time to sort the books out", he said.

"The cleaner is lovely and does a great job in the library. It was an honest mistake and just one of those things so we would never want her to feel bad about it," he added.

A tweet by Ms Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries, was retweeted almost 5,000 times, with one person saying it had "brought laughter" during lockdown.

You think you're having a bad week? My poor colleague has just been in to do her weekly check of the library building. The cleaner has stared deep cleaning the space (so far, so good) and has cleaned the shelves but has put 18.5 bays of books back on IN SIZE ORDER. — Krystal Vittles (@KrystalVittles) April 23, 2020

"I think people are just pleased to be able to share any light-hearted stories at the moment as it helps to cheer everyone up," Mr Powell said.

