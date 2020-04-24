Coronavirus: Library books rearranged in size order by cleaner
A well-meaning cleaner who took the opportunity to give a locked-down library a thorough clean re-shelved all of its books - in size order.
Staff at Newmarket Library, Suffolk, discovered the sloping tomes after the building underwent a deep clean.
Krystal Vittles, who shared a picture of some carefully configured crime novels, said 18 shelves were affected.
James Powell, of Suffolk Libraries, said staff "saw the funny side" but it would take a "bit of time" to correct.
"Sadly it looks like libraries will be closed for a while so we'll have plenty of time to sort the books out", he said.
"The cleaner is lovely and does a great job in the library. It was an honest mistake and just one of those things so we would never want her to feel bad about it," he added.
A tweet by Ms Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries, was retweeted almost 5,000 times, with one person saying it had "brought laughter" during lockdown.
"I think people are just pleased to be able to share any light-hearted stories at the moment as it helps to cheer everyone up," Mr Powell said.
- Libraries see surge in e-book borrowing
- Suffolk libraries online and interactive
- Libraries and museums shut amid coronavirus spread
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: Should I self-isolate?
- STRESS: How to protect your mental health
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk