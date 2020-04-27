Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow Patrol, who played the first Latitude in 2006, were due to return this year

The Latitude Festival has become the latest major event to be called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers said their "hearts go out" to everyone involved after being forced to cancel the three-day festival, which was due to take place between 16-19 July.

The event will return in July 2021 and ticket refunds are being organised.

Keane's Jesse Quin is "disappointed" not to be able to play a festival with a "special place in my heart".

The band was one of a number of top names set to play Latitude, due to be headlined by Haim, Liam Gallagher and the Chemical Brothers.

Snow Patrol were set to return to the Suffolk festival after having been forced to pull out in 2019 due to illness.

Kate Tempest, Mahalia, Tove Lo, Simon Amstell and Ghetts were also on the bill.

Image caption The Killers topped the main stage bill in 2019

Organisers confirmed the cancellation in a statement on the festival's website.

"We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it's become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead," they said.

"Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers - our entire Latitude family."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jesse Quin said Latitude had "a special place in my heart"

Keane's bass player Quin said he wasn't surprised to see the festival cancelled, adding it was "really difficult" for festival organisers dealing with the pandemic.

The band played the very first Latitude Festival in 2006.

"I just remember it being like a school reunion," said Quin, who lives in Suffolk. "It's a big festival now, but it's still got a bit of that original magic.

"It's always going to have a special place in my heart."

