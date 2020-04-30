Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption One of the proposed designs for the new crossing that would provide another road connecting north and south Lowestoft

A £94m plan to build a town's third lake crossing has been approved by the Department for Transport.

Work to approve the third crossing of Lake Lothing, in a bid to improve access to Lowestoft, Suffolk, has been under way since 2015.

A decision on the bridge was expected in December 2019 but was postponed due to the general election.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said the bridge would be the "foundation stone" for the town's "post Covid-19 economy".

Suffolk County Council will finalise building plans and costs at a meeting in July.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the news on Thursday, following a year-long Development Consent Order process.

These are required for projects categorised as nationally-significant infrastructure projects (NIPs).

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Lake Lothing (photographed looking west) is crossed by the Bascule Bridge at the harbour end

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "The crossing can make a significant difference as we continue to invest in the area. I'm confident that people will see positive changes, from their daily commute to the wider regeneration of the area."

He said work would be done to continue progress on the bridge during the coronavirus lockdown, including tendering contractors and building a business case to access government funds for the build.

Leader of East Suffolk Council, Steve Gallant. said the decision was a "landmark day" and the bridge would be a "catalyst to unleash the town's economic potential".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk