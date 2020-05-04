Image caption A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the shooting in Barham

A woman fatally shot at a farmhouse was thought to be a mother of eight-year-old twins.

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who has been named locally, died at Ipswich Hospital on Sunday after being found injured at the house in Barham, Suffolk.

Officers were called to the house just before 04:45 BST, Suffolk Police said.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

'Close community'

It is understood Mrs Hartshorne-Jones worked as a solicitor and shared the farmhouse with her husband Peter Hartshorne-Jones.

The property remains cordoned off by police.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "It's a tragedy what's happened.

"We're a close community here."