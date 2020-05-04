Woman shot at Barham farmhouse thought to be mum of twins
A woman fatally shot at a farmhouse was thought to be a mother of eight-year-old twins.
Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who has been named locally, died at Ipswich Hospital on Sunday after being found injured at the house in Barham, Suffolk.
Officers were called to the house just before 04:45 BST, Suffolk Police said.
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
'Close community'
It is understood Mrs Hartshorne-Jones worked as a solicitor and shared the farmhouse with her husband Peter Hartshorne-Jones.
The property remains cordoned off by police.
A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "It's a tragedy what's happened.
"We're a close community here."