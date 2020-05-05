Barham shooting: Man in court charged with wife's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife who was found shot twice inside their home.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich accused of murdering Silke Hartshorne-Jones at their farmhouse in Barham, Suffolk.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found injured inside the house at about 04:45 BST on Sunday. She later died at hospital.
The court heard heard police found Mrs Hartshorne-Jones with two gunshot wounds.
Mr Hartshorne-Jones will appear at Ipswich Crown Court later.
It is understood Mrs Hartshorne-Jones worked as a solicitor and was a mother of twins.