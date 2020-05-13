Image copyright Christine Johnstone/Geograph Image caption The chairman of the local boating association said the sailor "drags the whole community of competent sailors down"

A "foolish" sailor was rescued from the water on the day coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased after his "barely seaworthy" boat capsized.

The man fell into Oulton Broad in Suffolk at about 11:00 BST when sailing alone after wind caught his vessel.

An ambulance, five fire engines and the coastguard attended and he was pulled to safety by members of the public.

A local boating association chairman said the man "drags the whole community of competent sailors down".

East of England Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed a man at the scene, but he did not need to be taken to hospital.

The Broads Authority said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed that private motorboating, sailing and paddle-boating was allowed, permitted social distancing is followed.

Ben Falat, chairman of the Norfolk and Suffolk Boating Association, who made the 999 call, described the sailor's actions as "foolish in what ever circumstances, let alone during Covid".

He said: "His boat was barely seaworthy, let alone to go on the Broad in gusty conditions," he said.

"When he capsized he lost key equipment from the boat because it wasn't tied in.

"He didn't do a good enough risk assessment for going sailing at any time, let alone in these times."

Mr Falat said those wishing to sail should be supported for the mental and physical health benefits, but that this must be done in a "sensible manner".

